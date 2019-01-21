Spectrum Cannabis, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canopy Growth, and an international medical brand is dedicated to simplifying how medical cannabis patients can get the drug from their prescribing physicians. Spectrum Cannabis
operates in Australia, South America, Africa and across Europe. Spectrum Cannabis products are available in a wide range of potency's and formats.
The UK government approved legalized medical cannabis for a select group of illnesses last November, making it available through prescription. Medical cannabis in the UK gained national attention after the story of Alfie Dingley,
a child who suffers from epilepsy whose family fought for the right to use cannabis oil to help with his seizures gained the public's attention.
Spectrum Biomedical UK
Canopy Growth, along with U.K. cannabis researcher and Oxford-based research-company Beckley Canopy Therapeutics,
formed Spectrum Biomedical UK with the intent of creating a supply-line of standardized medical cannabis therapies for the entire continent.
"There is significant real-world and clinical evidence supporting the safety and effectiveness of cannabis-based medicinal products,” said Dr. Mark Ware, Chief Medical Officer, Canopy Growth, according to Pot Network
. “However, due to the current regulations and lack of education about medicinal cannabis among clinicians in the U.K., there remain considerable obstacles to patient access.”
Marijuana being grown in a greenhouse for Canopy Growth Corp in Smith Falls, Ontario.
Canopy Growth Corp.
He continued: “Spectrum UK has the expertise and ambition to simplify the UK medicinal cannabis landscape and ensure access to cannabis-based medicinal products for patients with great clinical unmet need."
Spectrum Cannabis Polska
Canopy Growth has also made progress with the company's Toruń-based team, Spectrum Cannabis Polska.
The Polish company imported medical cannabis
for the first time last week after finishing a rigorous regulatory approval process.
"This shipment is an important first step in a new European market towards building our pan-European operations," said Dr. Pierre Debs, Managing Director, Canopy Growth Europe in a statement. "We continue to follow our overall plan of self-sufficiency in Europe to be able to best provide individuals with high-quality medical cannabis."
Analysts continue to be bullish on Canopy, both on Bay Street and Wall Street, as the company remains the number one pick among investors.