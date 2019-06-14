Cannabis edibles will be available in Canada by mid-December

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Ottawa - New cannabis products - like edibles, beverages, topicals, and extracts — will be for sale legally in Canada in mid-December, Radio-Canada has learned. Bill Blair, the minister responsible for the Cannabis Act, is expected to unveil the details of the new rules. According to The rollout of the new products As it was with the rollout of recreational cannabis last year, the edibles rollout will be a bit slow. It is expected that there will be a limited supply of edibles to start with and legal stores will have to gradually build an inventory. Federal license holders must provide 60 days notice to Health Canada of their plan to sell the products, while distributors and authorized retailers will need time to procure their products. According to the new regulations, distributors and legal retailers will be allowed to access three new classes of cannabis products: Edibles (candy, baked goods). Cannabis extracts. Cannabis "topicals" (ointments, oils, makeup). Additionally, according to Ontario issues call for edible products In related news, a few days ago Ontario's cannabis wholesaler issued a call for the three new cannabis categories, including more dried flower, pre-rolls, capsules, oils, seeds and accessories. Suppliers are asked to respond through the provincial portal, doingbusinesswithocs.ca, until June 28, according to Ontario's legal cannabis industry has been struggling ever since the rollout of the province's physical retail stores was bungled by regulators. The province has had a hard time securing a consistent supply of products/ Details on the time-line for the implementation of the new rules will be released by Health Canada today, June 14. According to CBC Canada, the regulations go into effect on October 17, 2019, and the products will be available two months later.Bill Blair, the minister responsible for the Cannabis Act, is expected to unveil the details of the new rules. According to CTV News Canada, there will be significant attention given to measures around child-resistant packaging and plain labeling, However, the regulations pertaining to the products themselves will be rather broad in scope.As it was with the rollout of recreational cannabis last year, the edibles rollout will be a bit slow. It is expected that there will be a limited supply of edibles to start with and legal stores will have to gradually build an inventory.Federal license holders must provide 60 days notice to Health Canada of their plan to sell the products, while distributors and authorized retailers will need time to procure their products.According to the new regulations, distributors and legal retailers will be allowed to access three new classes of cannabis products:Additionally, according to documents obtained by CTV News, "edible cannabis will be restricted to a maximum of 10 milligrams of THC in a package, ingredients that increase the appeal of edible cannabis will be restricted and it will be prohibited to make any claims about any products’ health benefits."In related news, a few days ago Ontario's cannabis wholesaler issued a call for the three new cannabis categories, including more dried flower, pre-rolls, capsules, oils, seeds and accessories. Suppliers are asked to respond through the provincial portal, doingbusinesswithocs.ca, until June 28, according to Marijuana Business Daily. Ontario's legal cannabis industry has been struggling ever since the rollout of the province's physical retail stores was bungled by regulators. The province has had a hard time securing a consistent supply of products/ More about Cannabis, edibles, extracts, topicals, Canada Cannabis edibles extracts topicals Canada Middecember Health canada