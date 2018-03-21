By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Health Canada came out with its proposed branding restrictions for marijuana on Tuesday. But executives and analysts are warning the restrictions are far greater than those for cigarette packaging and the government is risking a “policy fail.” According to David Clement, the North American affairs manager at Washington, D.C.-based lobby group, Consumer Choice Center, Health Canada’s proposed packaging guidelines could threaten the choice and safety of consumers because they make it more difficult to make an informed decision, reports "Marketing is a very important tool for signaling certain things to a consumer," he told the Straight by phone on Tuesday from his office in Oakville, Ontario. Clement mentions the lack of a product description or branding on the packages. Smoking a marijuana cigarette Photo by Chmee2 He adds that for consumers new to smoking marijuana, they won't know anything about the differences between brands or in the strains being used. "It's an important reason to get it right now: We don't want consumers entering the cannabis market for the first time and not knowing what they're doing," he said. "It's going to be very difficult for them to know what suits their needs." A problem for the marijuana industry "The central objective of legalization is to replace the vast and sophisticated black market with a regulated and safer one,” Aurora Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley “By restricting our branding and treating us more like tobacco than beer and liquor, that will hold us back from being able to establish the brand. We’ve got to take a more rational approach to this and be more scientific.” Example of a front and back panel using a white background. Health Canada Health Canada's proposed regulations on packaging Health Canada went through a lengthy process in formulating Basically, the real complaint about the packaging seems to be centered on the marijuana companies being restricted in the advertising of their product, either in having a bigger company logo or some sort of interesting label design. Looking at cigarette packaging and comparing the information against what will be required on a package of marijuana, it is obvious that the marijuana package gives the consumer all the information they need to make an informed choice. However, Clement argued that given the dangers of alcohol, the restrictions imposed on cannabis are, by comparison, far too strict. He also says that standardized packaging could make it easier for black marketeers to create products that appear to be legal. 