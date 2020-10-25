By By Karen Graham 53 mins ago in Business Calgary - Cenovus Energy Inc. agreed to buy Husky Energy Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at C$23.6 billion ($17.97 billion) creating Canada’s third-largest oil and natural gas producer. Even before the pandemic began, Alberta was already having problems with severe pipeline bottlenecks that limited exports from its oil sands. According to This latest deal is but one of several that have occurred as oil companies consolidate to avoid the total collapse of the crumbling sector. Earlier this month, Concho Resources Inc agreed to be taken over by ConocoPhillips for $9.7 billion. That merger followed Chevron Corp’s $4.2 billion purchase of Noble Energy, per According to a Combined asset map after Cenovus - Husky Energy merger. Cenovus Energy In the deal, Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 of a Cenovus share and 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share. The combination is “We will be a leaner, stronger and more integrated company, exceptionally well-suited to weather the current environment and be a strong Canadian energy leader in the years ahead,” said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President and Chief Executive Officer. “The diverse portfolio will enable us to deliver stable cash flow through price cycles while focusing capital on the highest-return assets and opportunities. The combined company will also have an efficient cost structure and ample liquidity. All of this supports strong credit metrics, accelerated deleveraging, and an enhanced ability for return of capital to shareholders.” Rob Peabody, Husky President, and Chief Executive Officer said, “Bringing our talented people and complementary assets together will enable us to deliver the full potential of this resilient new company. The integration of Cenovus’s best-in-class in situ oil sands assets with Husky’s extensive North American upgrading, refining and transportation network and high netback offshore natural gas production, will create a low-cost competitor and support long-term value creation.” The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Cenovus and Husky and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, the companies said. 