Canada goes green — Legal pot sales reach $1.6 billion in 2018

Canadians spent $1.6 billion on legal cannabis in 2018, more than double the amount spent on medical marijuana in 2017, according to a new report released on January 15. These figures put Canada in the number three spot in the global legal weed market. According to Manisha Krishnan is a Senior Writer with VICE. She told "Medical cannabis has been available for years - so that $1.6-billion figure includes all of 2018 for medical, and then essentially three months for when the recreational market opened up as well. But nonetheless - we basically doubled our spending on legal cannabis from the year before." File photo: A customer shows a marijuana product that he bought legally after entering a cannabis store in Montreal MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE, AFP Canada may overtake California as top weed market According to a The report also notes that by 2022, two-thirds of the extended growth of the legal weed market will be for recreational marijuana. For comparison, the report also notes that the current black market in North America is already worth double the amount, or about $62 billion. As for Canada, the report predicts that Canada’s legal weed market will hit $7.8 billion in 2022, pushing the country into first place over California in the legal pot market. Recreational marijuana will outpace medical marijuana, but medical weed will still generate $1.4 billion in revenue by 2022. The number of adults using cannabis also went up in 2018, from 21 percent to 25 percent. An ounce of Green Crack bought from a dispensary in California in 2008. Coaster420 Key trends analyzed in the 2019 Update “Despite the speed bumps in Canada and California, the basic storyline prompting an explosion of investment in the industry in 2018 remains intact,” said Tom Adams, managing director, and principal analyst at BDS Analytics. “The gradual legalization around the world of a plant which humans have been happily consuming for millennia is creating one of the largest industry-growth phenomena in history.” Adams also outlines some of the key things to watch for as Canada continues its legal marijuana rollout scheme. One issue is the number of retail stores, The province of Ontario announced just a few days ago the lucky 25 winners of its An employee inspect medicinal marijuana by hand at Tweed INC. in Smith Falls, Ontario December 5, 2016 Lars Hagberg, AFP/File Another issue is Canada's rigid and restrictive advertising rules for cannabis. Basically, the regulations ban anything that could be appealing to young people. Adams contends these restrictions are hindering sales. He also points out that testing requirements for cannabis products are “off the chart compared to anything else that consumers consume.” “It’s going to take a while to get rid of those. The faster Canada can do that ... the faster the illicit market will disappear.” Canada is on track to becoming a global powerhouse for the cannabis market. This past year has seen five of the country’s licensed producers reach a combined market capitalization of nearly $20 billion as 2018 came to a close. The "State of the Legal Marijuana Market" report, released by Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics - notes that despite pushing the legalization of recreational marijuana from June to October 2018, Canada still managed to increase their spending on legal marijuana from $755 million to $1.6 billion.These figures put Canada in the number three spot in the global legal weed market. 