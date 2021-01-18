By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Canada said on Monday it will lift a near two-year flight ban on Boeing Co’s 737 MAX on Jan. 20, joining other countries like the United States that have brought the aircraft back following two fatal crashes involving the model. Transport Canada, the country's regulator announced on Monday that an Canada said in December it expected to lift its flight ban on the jetliner in January after completing a nearly two-year review, along with approving design changes to the aircraft. On Wednesday, the agency said it would comp[lete one final step of the process, rescinding a notice to airmen (NOTAM) banning commercial flights of the Max in Canadian skies, according to With our plans to return our 737 MAX aircraft to service as early as January 21, we wanted to give our guests a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible level of preparation and care that’s gone into ensuring #SafetyAboveAll.



Learn more: https://t.co/a6VNnnYhwB pic.twitter.com/R5bLxdlKMg — WestJet (@WestJet) January 6, 2021 Westjet appears to be the first Canadian airline that will be taking to the skies with the 737 MAX. A flight is scheduled on Thursday between Calgary and Toronto. Westjet plans to operate three weekly round-trip flights on that route for the next month while it evaluates adding more routes. Air Canada plans on returning its fleet of the Max to service on February 1, while Sunwing has not announced when it plans to resume commercial flights on the aircraft. "Over the last 20 months, Transport Canada's civil aviation safety experts, by their rigor and thoroughness, have ensured the safety concerns the department had identified have been addressed," said the new transport minister, Omar Alghabra, in a press release today. It has been 22 months since a 737 MAX has flown in Canadian airspace - grounded after two overseas crashes that killed 346 people and did serious damage to Boeing's reputation.Transport Canada, the country's regulator announced on Monday that an airworthiness directive had been issued, along with an interim order that outlines requirements for airlines on additional crew training.Canada said in December it expected to lift its flight ban on the jetliner in January after completing a nearly two-year review, along with approving design changes to the aircraft. On Wednesday, the agency said it would comp[lete one final step of the process, rescinding a notice to airmen (NOTAM) banning commercial flights of the Max in Canadian skies, according to CBC Canada.