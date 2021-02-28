By By Tim Sandle 24 mins ago in Business There is a trend among small to medium sized businesses to turn towards managed service providers help to transition to the return to office and to combat the growing menace of cyberattacks. The transition to remote work was a chaotic time for businesses and employees in 2020. The process was also chaotic for IT teams and managed service provides. Challenges facing the technology and system providers included transition into remote work, the transition out of networks, issues with the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ( To add to this framework, there has been a spate of seemingly ever-increasing cyberattacks. Plus, the other fall-outs from the coronavirus pandemic, such as reducing the capacity for in-person support. As some companies consider a return to the office (at least in a hybrid form), there are things to note from March 2020 onwards that can avoid some of the earlier mistakes. As an example, Fred Voccola, CEO of Voccola has told Digital Journal that the rapid onset of the pandemic last year resulted in an abrupt transition to remote work for many small-to-medium sized businesses within the U.S. This combined to create a significant stress, and also the opportunity for managed service providers to transition them smoothly and safely. Providers can also help to improve cyber-robustness, which is of importance since the remote transition has led to more numerous and dangerous attacks targeting small to medium sized firms. Indeed, Cybersecurity Ventures predicts a ransomware attack on businesses In terms of examples of how managed service providers and assist companies of different sizes, in 2020, Contigo Technology used Kaseya/Unitrends IT tools to help The Hospital at Westlake Medical Center thwart a potentially operations-ending ransomware attack (and trend that has unfortunately carried into 2021, with the Conti ransomware gang striking out at several U.S. healthcare providers during February ). This was followed by a different project altogether, when the team supported the Westlake and Arise Medical Center transition to remote work. Some 400 employees were transitioned during the project phase.The transition to remote work was a chaotic time for businesses and employees in 2020. The process was also chaotic for IT teams and managed service provides. A managed service provider is an outsourced third-party company that manages and assumes the responsibility of a defined set of day-to-day management services to its customers. A common area for service provision includes Information Technology.Challenges facing the technology and system providers included transition into remote work, the transition out of networks, issues with the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ( HIPAA ) and other compliance regulations.To add to this framework, there has been a spate of seemingly ever-increasing cyberattacks. Plus, the other fall-outs from the coronavirus pandemic, such as reducing the capacity for in-person support.As some companies consider a return to the office (at least in a hybrid form), there are things to note from March 2020 onwards that can avoid some of the earlier mistakes. As an example, Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya has considered what managed service providers can learn from the past year. This includes several things that healthcare bode is can do differently 2021 to ensure safe transitions.Voccola has told Digital Journal that the rapid onset of the pandemic last year resulted in an abrupt transition to remote work for many small-to-medium sized businesses within the U.S. This combined to create a significant stress, and also the opportunity for managed service providers to transition them smoothly and safely.Providers can also help to improve cyber-robustness, which is of importance since the remote transition has led to more numerous and dangerous attacks targeting small to medium sized firms. Indeed, Cybersecurity Ventures predicts a ransomware attack on businesses every 11 seconds in 2021 . For some companies, an alternative to in-house support is an option to consider where guidance and proactive security measures are needed. More about managed service providers, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity managed service prov... Cyberattack Cybersecurity