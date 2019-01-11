By By Karen Graham 31 mins ago in Business Cadillac is expected to become General Motors' lead electric vehicle brand as the largest U.S. automaker gears up to introduce a new model under that luxury marquee to challenge Tesla, two people briefed on the matter said Thursday. The "BEV3" platform is the basis for the vehicle's underpinnings, including the battery system as well as other mechanical and structural parts. GM is not expected to disclose any other details, such as when or where the Cadillac EV will be built, or if it will be a crossover or sedan. The move to Cadillac as a lead electric vehicle is in keeping with GM's restructuring efforts General Motors has in the past, focused on mass marketing its electric vehicles under Johan de Nysschen, who was then Cadillac's president, told Reuters at the Detroit auto show in January 2018 the luxury brand will play a "central role" in GM's electrification strategy, including China. He also added that Cadillac would be "at the forefront" of the rollout of EVs in the United States and China. As part of its investor update on Friday, sources say GM will announce that a Cadillac will be the first vehicle based on its forthcoming "BEV3" platform, according to two sources briefed on the matter, reports Reuters. The "BEV3" platform is the basis for the vehicle's underpinnings, including the battery system as well as other mechanical and structural parts. GM is not expected to disclose any other details, such as when or where the Cadillac EV will be built, or if it will be a crossover or sedan.The move to Cadillac as a lead electric vehicle is in keeping with GM's restructuring efforts announced in November. At that time, the automaker announced it was doubling its resources for electric and autonomous vehicle programs over the next two years, reports CNBC. General Motors has in the past, focused on mass marketing its electric vehicles under the Chevrolet brand, including the plug-in Chevrolet Volt and battery electric Bolt. As GM turned to EVs, they also announced in November they were discontinuing production of the plug-in Volt, as well as the plug-in Cadillac CT6.Johan de Nysschen, who was then Cadillac's president, told Reuters at the Detroit auto show in January 2018 the luxury brand will play a "central role" in GM's electrification strategy, including China. He also added that Cadillac would be "at the forefront" of the rollout of EVs in the United States and China. More about General motors, Cadillac, Tesla, BEV3, Chevrolet brand General motors Cadillac Tesla BEV3 Chevrolet brand Business