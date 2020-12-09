By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business The cloud is seen as an essential tool for businesses as part of their digital transformation missions, providing an easier way to model data and to make predictions. This leads to the issue of cloud governance. By cloud governance, The governance process also allows team members access to the breadth of allowed cloud resources within compliance and budget constraints. With the survey, despite more than a third (36 percent) rating their company's cloud governance as “very mature,” other findings showed widespread shadow IT, plus operational inefficiencies. Furthermore, the lack of a centralized authority or executive buy-in reveals a more complex story unravelling within bigger enterprises. Perhaps the most telling statistic was the finding that nearly 80 percent of executives surveyed said shadow IT is somewhat or extremely common at their company. This Furthermore, more than half (at 53 percent) of AWS leaders named increasing operational efficiency their top priority of 2021. Coming in at over 50 percent, this rated more than any other issue. The poll also discovered that many AWS users lack an internal central authority to define standards/best practices for the cloud; however it is a top priority in 2021. This was shown in the figure of 62 percent plan to implement this initiative in 2021 to improve their cloud governance. One problem with improving systems is that nearly 1 in 3 AWS users (32 percent) cited a lack of executive buy-in as the main barrier to cloud maturity Looking at resolution of these issues, SPR’s Kevin McMahon (Executive Director of Cloud Enablement) Determine what “governance” means for your company + how to reach it. Get executive buy-in by demonstrating the benefits of governance. Start using DevOps. Build a governance culture. Adopting these factors will enable businesses to gain greater value from the cloud in 2021. According to a recent survey from technology modernization consultancy SPR of 400 IT decision-makers (61 percent of whom use Amazon Web Services - AWS), many AWS users unknowingly have a growing problem on their hands. This is termed ‘cloud governance’.By cloud governance, according to Microsoft , this refers to set of rules and protocols put in place by businesses that operate in a cloud environment to enhance data security, manage risks, and keep things running smoothly.The governance process also allows team members access to the breadth of allowed cloud resources within compliance and budget constraints.With the survey, despite more than a third (36 percent) rating their company's cloud governance as “very mature,” other findings showed widespread shadow IT, plus operational inefficiencies. Furthermore, the lack of a centralized authority or executive buy-in reveals a more complex story unravelling within bigger enterprises.Perhaps the most telling statistic was the finding that nearly 80 percent of executives surveyed said shadow IT is somewhat or extremely common at their company. This concept refers to information technology systems deployed by departments other than the central IT department, to work around the shortcomings of the central information systems.Furthermore, more than half (at 53 percent) of AWS leaders named increasing operational efficiency their top priority of 2021. Coming in at over 50 percent, this rated more than any other issue.The poll also discovered that many AWS users lack an internal central authority to define standards/best practices for the cloud; however it is a top priority in 2021. This was shown in the figure of 62 percent plan to implement this initiative in 2021 to improve their cloud governance.One problem with improving systems is that nearly 1 in 3 AWS users (32 percent) cited a lack of executive buy-in as the main barrier to cloud maturityLooking at resolution of these issues, SPR’s Kevin McMahon (Executive Director of Cloud Enablement) has detailed four steps AWS and other cloud users should do to improve their cloud governance. These are to:Adopting these factors will enable businesses to gain greater value from the cloud in 2021. More about Cloud, Cloud computing, cloud governance Cloud Cloud computing cloud governance