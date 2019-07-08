British Columbia's forestry sector fighting for survival

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Quesnel - British Columbia's forest industry started out 2019 with several temporary closures of sawmills for between one and six weeks. Six months later, about 20 temporary (and a few permanent) closures are having a direct effect on employees and communities. Canfor recently announced the company will reduce production at two more sawmills this summer in Prince George. The announcement followed on the heels of The Vavenby mill closure will leave 172 workers without a job. Another 150 employees at the Tolko Industries mill in Quesnel will lose their jobs when that mill closes in August. Other Fresh logs dumped along the road after clear cutting north of Chehalis Lake, BC, Canada. Joseph Boltrukiewicz Need for diverse economies Wildfires and insect infestations made worse by a changing climate have helped in creating poor market conditions and lumber shortages. These changing conditions have had a huge impact on small and a few large communities that are dependent on the forestry industry for their economic livelihood. Tolko employee Jennifer Johnson was shocked to learn the sawmill where she works in Quesnel will be closed for the summer. "It's definitely going to be a struggle because there's not a great deal of jobs that have around the same pay or benefits," she said. The Johnson family's plan to buy a new house has been put on hold and she does not look forward to the last day of work. "There's probably going to be some tears shed I'm sure," she said. Fresh logs after clear cutting north of Chehalis Lake, BC, Canada. Joseph Boltrukiewicz Doug Donaldson, B.C.'s minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development, told CBC he wasn't surprised by all the closures and production curtailments. "These curtailments and shutdowns were the result of natural and global forces, and they didn't happen overnight, and that's what's so frustrating," Donaldson told The thing that hurts the most is a question a lot of communities are probably asking themselves today: If forestry is the only industry in a town, how do we go about diversifying? Take the town of Quesnel — it has been considered a forestry town for years. Tolko's upcoming mill closure in Quesnel is a big hit to the Cariboo city with a population of 23,000. But the locals knew the closure was coming. "That sense of surprise still settles in because you don't want to believe it's going to happen, but as a [city] council, we said it's going to happen," said Mayor Bob Simpson. Take the town of Quesnel — it has been considered a forestry town for years.Tolko's upcoming mill closure in Quesnel is a big hit to the Cariboo city with a population of 23,000. But the locals knew the closure was coming. "That sense of surprise still settles in because you don't want to believe it's going to happen, but as a [city] council, we said it's going to happen," said Mayor Bob Simpson.Simpson says the city is trying to diversify its economy by growing its agriculture and tourism sectors, but they still depend on forestry, claiming to have enough diversity to pull the town through this crisis.