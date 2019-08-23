By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Immingham - British Airways has teamed up with renewable fuels company Velocys and Royal Dutch Shell to submit a planning application to develop a commercial waste to jet fuel plant in the U.K. To that end, the airline has come up with a novel idea, In The airline added that the new system would cut “greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent for every ton of sustainable jet fuel that replaces a ton of conventional fossil fuel.” Velocys Oklahoma plant 1 British Airways The plan was submitted by Altalto Immingham Limited, a collaboration between British Airways, Shell and sustainable fuels firm Velocys. Altalto Immingham Limited is also a subsidiary of Velocys. British Airways’ collaboration with Velocys was first Alex Cruz, British Airways Chairman, and CEO said: “The submission of the planning application marks a major milestone in this project and we are delighted with the progress being made. Sustainable fuels can be a game-changer for aviation which will help power our aircraft for years to come. It also brings the UK another step closer to becoming a global leader in sustainable aviation fuels.” Velocys Fischer Tropsch reactor British Airways Henrik Wareborn, CEO at Velocys, said “This will cut greenhouse gas emissions from aviation, as well as improving air quality and helping to tackle our waste problem. This is a vital step towards the ultimate goal of living in a net-zero carbon world by the middle of the century.” Velocys is a British sustainable fuels technology company. Originally a spin-out from Oxford University. This is a vital step towards the ultimate goal of living in a net-zero carbon world by the middle of the century."Velocys is a British sustainable fuels technology company. Originally a spin-out from Oxford University. Over 15 years Velocys has developed proprietary Fischer-Tropsch technology that enables the production of drop-in transport fuels from the embedded carbon-sources in a variety of waste materials.Velocys is currently developing projects in Natchez, Mississippi, in the United States, and Immingham, UK to produce fuels that significantly reduce both greenhouse gas emissions and key exhaust pollutants for aviation and road transport. Construction on the UK project is due to begin in 2021, reports CNBC News.