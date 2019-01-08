By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Boston - The regulated cannabis industry is transforming an underground economy into a dynamic engine of commercial activity in Massachusetts. One thing is missing in this picture, though - There are very few minority-owned businesses. Massachusetts has a public policy goal called Economic Empowerment. This goal was written into the cannabis legalization law, specifically to address the disproportionate number of small and minority businesses facing barriers into the legalized cannabis industry. The Cannabis Control Commission and local cities and towns are trying to implement the economic empowerment goals, however, only 3.0 percent of all recreational license applicants qualify as minority-owned businesses. Of the applicants' given priority status as economic empowerment applicants, most of them are facing economic constraints. Anne Genovy smokes marijuana in Vancouver, Canada, as nearly a century of marijuana prohibition came to an end Don MacKinnon, AFP Such was the case with Carolina Nunez, according to Nunez found a space in Boston that would normally rent for $1,900 a month, but when she said she was looking to start a marijuana business, the rent jumped to $16,000 a month. In other cities and towns, she ran into municipal bans on marijuana businesses. Now, she says that when looking back, the $200,000 she budgeted for start-up costs was "short-sighted." The case for partnerships Michael Dundas is president and CEO of Sira Naturals, Inc., which operates three medical cannabis dispensaries in Massachusetts and was the first cannabis company in the country to start a cannabis business accelerator program aimed at economic empowerment startups, the Sira Accelerator. How Massachusetts can finally break down the cannabis color barrier, according to SiraNaturals president and CEO Michael Dundas. yHj1D2dWX6 — Boston Globe Opinion (@GlobeOpinion) January 8, 2019 In an editorial piece, he wrote in the His whole point is actually simple - By helping small and minority businesses to get started, we are helping the whole community economically while pursuing an elusive public policy objective. Another company, Discount Medical Marijuana cannabis shop at 970 Lincoln Street, Denver, Colorado. O'Dea (CC BY-SA 3.0) According to the company's website, TILT Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated infrastructure and technology cannabis company and is publicly traded on the CSE under the ticker symbol "TILT". The company's vision is to provide value to all cannabis retailers through software, infrastructure, access to capital, and more. “We know it can be challenging to secure the capital, infrastructure, product, technology, and talent to effectively scale in the cannabis industry,” said Alex Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of TILT Holdings. “Our goal is to remove those barriers to entry, and help these individuals navigate the complex cannabis regulations by providing them the support to successfully get up and running in half the time at a fraction of the cost.” Until all states embrace economic empowerment goals like California and Massachusetts have done, minority and underserved communities will continue to be left on the outside, looking in on what could be an economic opportunity. Like California, Massachusetts is working to redress the failed efforts of the war on drugs and the devastation cannabis criminalization had on minority and underserved communities. "We know it can be challenging to secure the capital, infrastructure, product, technology, and talent to effectively scale in the cannabis industry," said Alex Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of TILT Holdings. "Our goal is to remove those barriers to entry, and help these individuals navigate the complex cannabis regulations by providing them the support to successfully get up and running in half the time at a fraction of the cost."Until all states embrace economic empowerment goals like California and Massachusetts have done, minority and underserved communities will continue to be left on the outside, looking in on what could be an economic opportunity. 