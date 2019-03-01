By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Business DesRosiers Automotive Consultants claimed that light vehicle sales in Canada dropped in February continuing a downward trend in Canadian auto sales. Sales of light vehicles in the US also declined. Canadian light vehicle sales down from a year ago How individual auto makers did Fiat Chrysler had the best sales with 18,461 autos sold but this was a two percent drop from a year earlier. Ford came in second but with just a 1.4 percent decline, and GM managed third but with a 9.1 percent drop from 2018. Other makers had mixed results. Hyundai had a large 14.6 percent gain and Kia a respectable 10.5 jump. European luxury brands Audi, Jaguar, Maserati, and Mercedes all suffered more than 20 percent drops. US sales of light vehicles also decline Toyota Motor Corp. the number 3 automaker in the US by volume said that it had a 5.2 percent drop in sales to 172,000 vehicles for the month. There were declines in sales of the Camry sedan, Tundra pickups, and Sienna minivans. Fiat Chrysler Autos reported their sales fell 2 percent to 162,036 vehicles. Demand was lower for the Jeep Compass and Renegade sport utility vehicles. Reid Bigland, the head of sales for the US said that the slowdown in the industry is partly due to weather, but also the US government shutdown and concern about tax refunds. MIchelle Krebs of Autotrader said the Compass and Renegade models are typically bought by budget-constrained buy who could be facing some shortage of cash at this time of year. Analysts claim that rising interest rates on auto loans could also be a factor in lower demand this year. The higher payments required may be leading some potential buyers to postpone purchases for now. GM and Ford no longer provide monthly sales figures GM and Ford the two largest US automakers no longer provide monthly sales figures. However Automotive News estimates that Ford US light vehicle sales fell 4.4 percent in February. Consultants J.D" Power, and LMC Automotive predict that total US auto sales will drop about 1 percent in February to a total of 1.29 million vehicles. Honda Motor Co. reported a 0.4 percent drop in US sales in February to 115,159 vehicles, whereas Nissan Motor Co sales dropped double digts, 12 percent to 114,342 units in February. below Honda. A Reuters poll of economists predicts that US car and light truck sales will fall to 16.80 million units annualized in February down from 17.01 million units last year. Possible US tariffs threaten demand Trump has threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on imported cars. If this happens then this will further dampen consumer demand. 