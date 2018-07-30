By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Berlin - Bombardier’s rail division has received an order for 36 Francilien train sets to be used in the Ile-de-France commuter system serving the Greater Paris region. The order is valued at $303 million (U.S.). The trains are being entirely financed by Ile-De-France Mobility and will be rolled out on lines L, J, and P on the SNCF Transilien network. They will also be debuting some new features for increased rider comfort. Bombardier notes that the new trains will also support the SNCF's rolling stock renewal program, speeding up the production pace from 2019 forward. “This train, specially designed to meet the challenges of the dense and congested Transilien network, has proven its strengths. Fully adapted to this urban transportation ecosystem, it’s the most reliable fleet operating on the network. The trains offer exceptional energy efficiency, optimized maintenance costs and of course a sleek design with amenities that are particularly appreciated by travelers,” said Laurent Bouyer, president of Bombardier Transport France. Z 50000 exterior with a green leaf and the end of a grey banner, in 2010. Poudou99 New creature comforts coming The Francilien offers room for up to 1,000 people and includes large seats, wide doors, and open gangways to increase passenger flow. In addition, they are equipped with the latest energy efficient and “intelligent” technologies as well as with improved security systems. The vehicles use an articulated design using Jakobs bogie inter-carriage articulation. of seven or eight carriages; seating layout is [3+2] formation giving over 400 seats in a seven-car unit, over 500 in an eight-car set. Total occupation exceeds 800 (or 1000 in eight-car trains) including standing passengers at 4 per square meter. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier's Transportation division is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US.