article imageBIO agency launches in Canada to drive Cx-led transformation

Listen
By Tim Sandle     2 hours ago in Business
Toronto - The BIO Agency, a U.K.-based digital transformation agency, has launched in Canada with a mission to help businesses disrupt themselves and their industries by creating simple, seamless and intuitive customer experiences.
As Canadian consumer’s needs and expectations continue to evolve, the ability to deliver products and services that enhance the customer’s experience, whether it be through convenience or speed has never been more important. Incumbents increasingly seek partners that can provide the transformation needed to survive.
This is where The BIO Agency comes in, with the aim of assisting businesses to disrupt themselves and to deliver intuitive customer experiences..
One of the key differentiators BIO aims to brings to Canada is speed. While major institutions have been trying for years to accelerate their digital roadmaps, BIO is intending to help firms do so in record time. As a case in point, the agency has collaborated with Scotiabank in launching eHOME, which is a new digital mortgage platform designed to enable customers to complete their online applications when and where they want. The service provides real-time updates throughout the home-buying journey. For this eHOME worked closely with BIO's Chief Digital Officer, Vikas Datta.
In a statement, Datta said: "We see a big opportunity to bring BIO’s global reputation to the Canadian market, helping local brands in the B2C and B2B spaces connect more meaningfully with their customers by staying ahead of disruptive business through innovation and transformation. Our integrated end-to-end approach is a key differentiator and we’re already seeing great results this side of the pond.”
With this case study, BIO helped eHOME to achieve this in just a few months. With the launch of eHOME, Scotiabank is becomes the financial institution first in Canada to offer a fully digitized home ownership experience end-to-end, according to Peter Veash, CEO of BIO.
In terms of why BIO moved into Canada, the decision was a strategic one. As one of the fastest growing tech hubs in North America, Toronto was seen as the natural choice for BIO to expand its global operations.
