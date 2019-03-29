By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Business Betsson Group, a large international gaming groups with 17 brands, has announced its partnership with Ada and the work it has done to automate its customer experience. The change enables customers to self-serve without a live agent in six languages. The company has introduced a new level of automated customer service by deploying artificial intelligence powered chatbots, provided by the Toronto-based technology company Betsson has outlined what the partnership with Ada will deliver, which centers on the automation of customer experience. The changes will enable a large percentage of Betsson customers to self-serve without a live agent in six languages: English, Danish, German, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish. Betsson have in excess of 600,000 customers. Chatbots are an expanding area of customer service. As the use of chatbots expands, consumer expectations of what chatbots can deliver increases. The Ada technology will enable Betsson Group’s customer service team to build and launch each chatbot in less than a month and to integrate with Betsson Group’s existing live chat provider to provide automated answers in a matter of seconds. He adds: "By implementing Ada’s AI-powered automation, our customers can now trust that support is available anytime they need it, in their first language." Betsson Group is one of the world’s largest gaming groups, consisting of multiple brands including Betsafe.com, Betsson.com, NordicBet.com and CasinoEuro. Through these companies, Swedish-based Betsson offers a number of online gambling products, such as casino, poker, bingo, sports betting and scratch cards.The company has introduced a new level of automated customer service by deploying artificial intelligence powered chatbots, provided by the Toronto-based technology company Ada . Ada sets out to ensure that its form of automation is "empathic and personalized", able to meet the needs of individuals.Betsson has outlined what the partnership with Ada will deliver, which centers on the automation of customer experience. The changes will enable a large percentage of Betsson customers to self-serve without a live agent in six languages: English, Danish, German, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish. Betsson have in excess of 600,000 customers.Chatbots are an expanding area of customer service. As the use of chatbots expands, consumer expectations of what chatbots can deliver increases. As TechCrunch notes , users of chatbots expect services to take actions on their behalf and perform routine functions quickly and efficiently.The Ada technology will enable Betsson Group’s customer service team to build and launch each chatbot in less than a month and to integrate with Betsson Group’s existing live chat provider to provide automated answers in a matter of seconds. Commenting on the new initiative , Jesper Svensson, CEO of Betsson Operations said: "At Betsson, we’re focused on creating the best possible experience for our customers, and that means the tools we use need to be powerful and flexible enough to match our vision."He adds: "By implementing Ada’s AI-powered automation, our customers can now trust that support is available anytime they need it, in their first language." More about chatbots, Automation, Betsson, Artificial intelligence More news from chatbots Automation Betsson Artificial intellige...