article imageAurora Cannabis projects Q2 revenue of $50 million — $55 million

By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Business
Edmonton - Marijuana stocks were mixed Tuesday after Aurora Cannabis predicted a sales jump for its fiscal second quarter, helped by recreational and medical demand in Canada and abroad, but the guidance came up short of some estimates.
In a press release on Tuesday, Aurora Cannabis said the projected revenue for Q2 2019 would be up from $11.7 million in the same quarter in the previous year. The company said it also expected to see a positive EBIDTA and will discuss its Q2 results in a conference call scheduled for February 11th.
For those who may be unfamiliar with EBIDTA, this means "net income (or earnings) with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization" added back. EBIDTA is a good indicator of a company's financial health and is something investors need to take into account when making investment decisions.
However, Investopedia suggests that other financial ratios, such as operating margin or profit margin, should be used concurrently with the EBIDTA margin when evaluating the performance of a company.
Midas Letter quoted Aurora's CEO, Terry Booth, who said, "Aurora continues to execute effectively across all market segments, as demonstrated by its revenue growth anticipated to exceed 68 percent as compared to last quarter, supported by continued strong performance in the Canadian adult consumer use market. Our consistent and high-quality production continues to significantly ramp up as expected, fueling even further growth."
Booth also added that with a continued focus on the management of operating expenses, as well as their growing portfolio of higher margin products, like softgels and Aurora Cloud, a CBD-oil vaping cartridge, this will put the company in a position to achieve EBIDTA within the next two quarters.
Aurora also released a new updated video today of its production facilities, including Aurora Sky, Aurora Eau, Aurora Vie, MedReleaf Bradford, Aurora Mountain, ICC Labs, and Agropro. Be sure to take a few minutes to view the Aurora Cannabis facilities. The technology being used is really very impressive.
