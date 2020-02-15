For the brand with the four rings, it comes down to just three words: “Let it go.”
Audi Canada kicked off its presentation at the 2020 Canadian International Autoshow (CIAS) with the brand’s recent commercial, featuring Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams belting out the beloved Disney tune while driving the all-new Audi e-tron Sportback.
The ad spot was the starting point of Audi’s global campaign for its long-term sustainable mobility ambitions — and as Audi Canada president Giorgio Delucchi explained, “the future is bright.”
Electric has gone Audi
In 2020, the Audi e-tron SUV — introduced at last year’s Autoshow as the brand’s first all-electric vehicle — is getting a stylish companion on the Audi EV roster, in the form of the e-tron Sportback.
“This sporty SUV provides the elegance of a four door coupé, and combines space and comfort with a typical luxury class automobile," said Delucchi.
Think, an electrified A7 — dual motors, 95 kWh battery capable of charging at 150 kW DC, and a sleek design.
Not to be outdone, Delucchi also introduced the Q4 e-tron concept, “an advanced look at what will already be the fifth series production electric vehicle that Audi AG will introduce by the end of this year.”
With a range of over 450 km and two electric motors that mobilize 225 kW of system power, the Q4 e-tron concept is a compact four-door SUV with a design that immediately places it as a relative of the original Audi e-tron.
Driving home Audi’s electrifying message, Audi Canada Director of Marketing Gene Fong explained that "the future of our brand is in sustainability.”
"E-tron, and being at the forefront of sustainable mobility is very critical for us because it's basically in our DNA…[Audi] has always been a very pioneering brand. And within its DNA, we've always been at the forefront of innovation."
Audi’s commitment to its electrification strategy is even more clear with Delucchi’s announcement that Audi intends to put over 30 electrified models on the market in Canada by 2025 — representing about 40% of the brand’s sales share.
As it stands, by next year, Audi Canada will have four fully battery electric vehicles on the market, covering all segments: The original e-tron SUV, the Sportback, the Q4, and the e-tron GT — a four-door, high-performance coupe that made an appearance in Avengers: Endgame — coming in late 2020.
A fan favourite comes to Canada
"Throughout our 25 year RS history, the Audi RS 6 Avant has become one of the absolute icons, enjoying a large community of fans globally," said Delucchi, introducing the incredibly beloved station wagon that Canadian fans have been asking for, for years.
“The Audi RS 6 Avant has performance and functionality,” explained Félix Enciso, Director of Product Planning at Audi Canada. “That's why there is such a culture behind this type of car. And it's everywhere in the world. It's in Europe. It's in China. And now it's in North America.”
The RS family expands
This year also sees Audi Sport’s first SUV available in Canada, the all-new 2020 Audi RS Q8. Flared wheel arches and a coupe-like roofline combine to create a road-going homage to the Q8 Sport Concept car.
It's sporty on the outside, luxury on the inside.
And in terms of design, you’d be hard pressed to find a more breathtaking vehicle than the all-new Audi RS7. It’s wider, lower, and longer than the A7, with a design straight out of a 25-year racing heritage.
“This is a very exciting time for our brand,” said Delucchi, pointing out that 80% of the products on display at Audi’s CIAS booth are new or redesigned.
As Fong explains, many of Audi’s well-loved models like the Audi A4, Audi A5 Sportback, and Audi Q7 have all undergone product improvements, making them “like new.” Also featured this year is the Audi S6, Audi S7, the Audi Q5 TFSI E, a plug-in hybrid ideal for people who aren't sure if they want to go fully electric yet, and more.
“Pay attention not only to these three beauties on stage, but everything that will come to the Canadian market this year,” urges Delucchi.
The Canadian International Autoshow runs until February 23 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.