The company Atos, which advises companies in digital transformation processes, has announced plans to work with Google in order to help businesses benefit from cloud computing, big data analytics, and machine learning technologies. These technologies can be utilized as part of digital transformation initiatives. In particular, Atos will use
its Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud with Google Cloud Platform.
According to Computing Today
, the collaboration will result in the two companies Atos and Google Cloud developing and selling an array of hybrid cloud, machine learning and collaboration solutions, globally. With this, Google Cloud will become the preferred public cloud partner of Atos, and be made available to enterprises that work with Atos.
The new arrangement will consist of different stages. The first stage will involve Atos customers. The second stage will see Atos open up new innovation centers in France, the U.K and the U.S. With the centers start-ups will be able to tap into data lakes, data management, analytics and cognitive technologies.
Atos will also roll out services
to new and existing clients. Customers will be offered access to a container orchestration service based on the Google Kubernetes Engine, to help drive hybrid cloud adoption. Furthermore, as part of an expanded offering of digital workforce solutions, Atos will create a new G Suite practice. This will aid firms in leveraging automation in order to boost productivity.
Wrapping these initatives together, Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO, Atos, is quoted by IT News as saying
: "By combining Atos integration capabilities and technology expertise with Google Cloud technology, we enable organizations to thrive in the most innovative and trusted environment, in compliance with global regulations. With this partnership, Atos becomes the "last mile" of the digital information chain."