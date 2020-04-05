As oil prices plummet, Monday's OPEC meeting delayed

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business The virtual meeting between OPEC and its allies scheduled for Monday has been postponed, with the delay likely to hit oil prices next week following a record-setting comeback last week for crude. A virtual meeting between OPEC oil producers and their allies, including Russia was set up for this coming Monday after President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last week, The announcement of the meeting caused a surge in oil prices. U.S. oil surged 25 percent on Thursday for its best day on record and gained another 12 percent on Friday, finishing the week with a 32 percent surge overall. Even with the possibility of a cut in crude oil production of Added to this, the oil industry was already logging hundreds of bankruptcies well before the coronavirus pandemic hit, mostly due to weakening oil demand and huge debt loads. Then, the pandemic hit - devastating everything. Riyadh faces pressure from Washington to row back on its decision to hike oil production and offer the biggest price cuts in two decades Bandar AL-JALOUD, Saudi Royal Palace/AFP/File The economic effects And while the drop in oil prices has caused the price of a gallon of gas to drop well below $2.00 a gallon, something that used to be cause for celebration, Those low gas prices carry In New Mexico, where a third of the state’s revenue comes from petroleum, the governor slashed infrastructure spending and will likely cut more in a special legislative session, while in Alaska, lawmakers have had to dip into the state’s savings as oil revenue dries up. “It’s just a nightmare down here,” said Lee Levinson, owner of LPD Energy, an oil and gas producer in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “Should these low oil prices last for any substantial period of time, it’s going to be hard for anyone to survive.” In the Bakken shale formation. oil producer Whiting Petroleum - with about 500 employees - filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday. Halliburton, a major oilfield services provider, furloughed 3,500 of its Houston employees, ordering workers into a one-week-on, one-week-off schedule. British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero leaves Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran where it had been detained for more than two months Mehdi DEHDAR, fars news/AFP Floating oil stockpiles “There’s oil all over the oceans right now. That’s where they are storing oil; we have never seen anything like that,” President Trump said last week from the Trump was referring to traders using the freefall in oil prices to store crude oil in the world’s fleet of supertankers as temporary floating storage facilities. It apparently is a very lucrative trade-off - holding the oil offshore until better times come around again. "The world is overproducing oil at a historic rate,” said Robert Hvide MacLeod, the head of Frontline Management, one of the world’s largest operators of supertankers. “Land-based storage is limited and selling out fast. However, with an estimated 250 million barrels of crude and refined products already being stored on the water, we have "a commodity that the world doesn't need," says Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at merchant Trafigura Group.