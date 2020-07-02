Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAre you ready for (CCPA) privacy rights and consumer protection? Special

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     53 mins ago in Business
Is your company ready for CCPA? With the law passed in January with an enforcement date six months after the final regulations were in place, this means as of July 1, 2020 businesses have needed to conform with the requirements.
The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is a California specific area of legislation, designed to boost privacy rights and consumer protection. It applies to companies working in California and doing business within California. The legislation forms part of Part 4 of Division 3 of the California Civil Code.
Digital Journal spoke with Upwan Chachra, VP of Product Management, Platform and Privacy, at Collibra, on how to start complying with CCPA now. Chachra provides some advice for companies attempting to grapple with the CCPA requirements. This takes the form of key points, to which Chachra poses answers.
The CCPA will continue to evolve/b]
CCPA and European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) were the start of a wave of data privacy regulations. This means it is not sufficient to come up with a plan that solves the challenges of CCPA at present; what is needed for the future is a knowledge-based, flexible and scalable strategy.
Use your data governance framework for a data privacy strategy
Companies need to find the optimal starting point and data governance is the best place to start. To adhere to privacy regulations, businesses need to know what data they have, where the data is held, and why the company has it.
Data privacy compliance is interdisciplinary
Data privacy compliance requires collaboration across the whole organization, and it should not be simply regarded as a legal matter. All lines of business need to embrace privacy based on design principles.
Think beyond data privacy and embrace data ethics
Compliance does not equal ethics. It’s possible to have a data governance framework and data privacy practices but still have grey areas around ethical data use. Here a business needs to clarify the standards they expect their workers to practice.
Technology can empower teams to use data compliantly/b]
As so to comply with data privacy regulations, businesses need to know what data they have, where it is located, and how you use it. Technology can automate data processes to push forward activities and to avoid error.
More about CCPA, Privacy, Data privacy
 
Latest News
Top News
Unemployment rates for Blacks and whites widest in five years
Op-Ed: What if the pandemic lasts until 2050? It might. Just be stupid.
Biden campaign outraises Trump for second straight month
Why text messaging remains the top business communication tool
Review: Branden & James charms on 'Dancing on My Own' single and video Special
Actor Geoffrey Rush wins 'largest ever' Australian defamation payout
Global virus infections hit record highs in swelling pandemic
Kremlin hails 'triumph' in vote extending Putin's rule
Graham Sibley opens up about ADHD in 'The ADHD Artist Podcast'
Johnny Depp libel case in UK can go ahead: judge