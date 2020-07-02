Special By By Tim Sandle 53 mins ago in Business Is your company ready for CCPA? With the law passed in January with an enforcement date six months after the final regulations were in place, this means as of July 1, 2020 businesses have needed to conform with the requirements. Digital Journal spoke with Upwan Chachra, VP of Product Management, Platform and Privacy, at The CCPA will continue to evolve/b] CCPA and European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) were the start of a wave of data privacy regulations. This means it is not sufficient to come up with a plan that solves the challenges of CCPA at present; what is needed for the future is a knowledge-based, flexible and scalable strategy. Use your data governance framework for a data privacy strategy Companies need to find the optimal starting point and data governance is the best place to start. To adhere to privacy regulations, businesses need to know what data they have, where the data is held, and why the company has it. Data privacy compliance is interdisciplinary Data privacy compliance requires collaboration across the whole organization, and it should not be simply regarded as a legal matter. All lines of business need to embrace privacy based on design principles. Think beyond data privacy and embrace data ethics Compliance does not equal ethics. It’s possible to have a data governance framework and data privacy practices but still have grey areas around ethical data use. Here a business needs to clarify the standards they expect their workers to practice. Technology can empower teams to use data compliantly/b] As so to comply with data privacy regulations, businesses need to know what data they have, where it is located, and how you use it. Technology can automate data processes to push forward activities and to avoid error. The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is a California specific area of legislation, designed to boost privacy rights and consumer protection. It applies to companies working in California and doing business within California. The legislation forms part of Part 4 of Division 3 of the California Civil Code.Digital Journal spoke with Upwan Chachra, VP of Product Management, Platform and Privacy, at Collibra , on how to start complying with CCPA now. Chachra provides some advice for companies attempting to grapple with the CCPA requirements. This takes the form of key points, to which Chachra poses answers. More about CCPA, Privacy, Data privacy CCPA Privacy Data privacy