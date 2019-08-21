By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business As Generation Z enters the workforce, are employers prepared to give them what they want or need? With low unemployment rates and a strong labor market in the U.S., the balance is with these new workers. A new survey identifies the trends. The The target industries for college and high school graduates are: 28 percent Professional or Financial Services 23 percent Healthcare/hospital 10 percent Manufacturing 8 percent Retail For the potential deskless workers, a sizable proportion are seeking support from their employer. 31 percent of "deskless" respondents expect to be given a mobile device from their company. The new entrants also prefer to receive employer to employee information via modern technology, such as in-person communications (46 parent), personal email (44 percent), text or SMS (35 percent), mobile app (19 percent). With those seeking desk-based jobs, these employees expect good corporate communications. Here 62 percent of deskbound respondents indicated that it is “very important” to receive communications and hear from company senior leadership. Both groups of Generation Z workers placed an emphasis upon training, with deskless and deskbound respondents naming high-quality training and on-boarding as important. They also expect flexible and remote work options, plus their employer to have cultural values that align with their own. Commenting on the findings, Analysts at theEMPLOYEEapp (produced by APPrise Mobile) have released the findings of a new survey of 2019 high school and college graduates. The survey uncovers what these news entrants expect from future employers when it comes to technology, human resources, and communications.The survey finds that 45 percent of respondents plan to pursue deskless employment and 55 percent plan to enter desk-bound fields, such as professional services. This represents a higher proportion of workers compared with previous reviews, who want to 'go deskless' and move to mode of working where they want and when they want.For the potential deskless workers, a sizable proportion are seeking support from their employer. 31 percent of "deskless" respondents expect to be given a mobile device from their company. The new entrants also prefer to receive employer to employee information via modern technology, such as in-person communications (46 parent), personal email (44 percent), text or SMS (35 percent), mobile app (19 percent).With those seeking desk-based jobs, these employees expect good corporate communications. Here 62 percent of deskbound respondents indicated that it is “very important” to receive communications and hear from company senior leadership.Both groups of Generation Z workers placed an emphasis upon training, with deskless and deskbound respondents naming high-quality training and on-boarding as important. They also expect flexible and remote work options, plus their employer to have cultural values that align with their own.Commenting on the findings, Jeff Corbin, CEO and Founder of theEMPLOYEEapp said : "Graduates entering the workforce, no matter which career path they intend to pursue, expect similar—if not the same things—from their employers. As our survey shows, the incoming generation of employees expects greater flexibility in their ability to work remotely and via mobile. They want to have greater and transparent communications from their employers." More about Employment, human resources, gen z, generation z More news from Employment human resources gen z generation z