Apple is ranked in top spot in MBLM's latest Brand Intimacy COVID Study. The finding indicates the important role that that company plays for many consumers during the continuing pandemic. Following in the footsteps of Apple, Amazon and Google are second and third in the study overall, respectively. Brand Intimacy is the emotional science behind the bonds we form with the brands consumers say they use most and love. MBLM's study reveals that the remaining brands in the top 10 are Walmart, YouTube, Toyota, Disney, Netflix, Chevrolet and PlayStation. This builds upon a pre-coronavirus study that placed Amazon in top spot (as reported by Digital Journal early in 2020). Apple had occupied top spot under more normal times in both 2019 and 2018 But times are different now and consumers are seeking different things, especially during times to restricted movement. The COVID-19 rankings show many of the top Brand Intimacy performers continuing to lead. However, there were three new top 10 entrants. These are: Google, YouTube and Toyota. According to Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM.: "We have uncovered that consumers have increased the number of brands they are bonding with. As we all look towards recovery, this comprehensive data can help businesses and their brands navigate what's next." Interestingly, there has also been a shift in focus with more media and entertainment brands in the top 10 and fewer automotive brands, suggesting consumers turned to the enjoyment provided by media and entertainment brands, and became less reliant on their cars.