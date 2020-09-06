Special By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Business Project director Aphrodite Kotrotsios chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the first-ever virtual Hermes Expo that will be held from September 28 to October 1, 2020. This virtual experience is open for business owners, entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and those that are interested in starting a small business. "It is now available from any place and any time. It is accessible worldwide," she said. The Hermes Expo has been a leading business to business networking company since 1992. It has served as a facilitator in the American marketplace and abroad to help business professionals establish new connections in an effort to grow. "Right now, we are facing unprecedented times and is has been tough," Kotrotsios said. "It is more important than ever to keep the business spirit alive and to not lose momentum. That is why we decided to transform the Hermes Expo to a virtual expo this year. We want to continue in offering our unique business-to-business networking platform to our sponsors, exhibitors and of course community as a way to bring our business community together to help out during these tough times by bringing to light new opportunities." Paul Kotrotsios, president of the Hermes Expo introducing Dimitris Avramoulis to Nick Zavolas who was representing Kontos Foods at the 2019 Hermes Expo in Philadelphia, PA. JFS Photography Aside from their virtual trade show, the Hermes Expo will organize educational webinars on navigating your business during COVID-19, emerging food and drink trends, banking needs for your business, energy-saving opportunities for your business, and more presented by elite industry leaders. "How to save money is a huge topic right now, and how to cut costs," she said. This month, the Virtual Hermes Expo will bring the spotlight to brands and companies that range from the industries of hospitality, Greek food and wine, food service wholesale and distribution, banking and finance, real estate, investment opportunities, insurance, legal services, new technology, textiles, importers/exporters, energy services, and tourism, among others. "The Hermes Expo encompasses everything. It is pretty cool," Kotrotsios admitted. "It is a unique opportunity for the Greek-American community, since as a community, we love to do that. That is ultimately our mission, to bring everybody together," she added. To learn more about the virtual 2020 Hermes Expo, check out its Young Professionals at the 2019 Hermes Expo in Washington, DC. L-R: Dr. Ioanna Kotrotsios, Aphrodite Kotrotsios, Kalomira Boosalis, Vasiliki Pappas, Anastasia Pashalis, and Christine Vavas. Bill Petros Photography All Greek-American and American businesses and services are eligible to participate. 