Amazon has officially named the selections
for its second headquarters project, HQ2.
Some locals are furious about the decision, claiming the new offices will mean increased rental prices, more traffic, and gentrification.
Amazon finally brought the race for HQ2 to a close on Tuesday morning after it selected Long Island City in Queens, New York, and the newly formed National Landing area of Arlington, Virginia.
These two cities will now play host to the company's second headquarters. Amazon will employ more than 25,000 people in each of the two locations.
While some officials were rejoicing the news
on Tuesday, many locals expressed concerns about the negative effects HQ2 may bring.
These people have likely taken note of the impact that many argue Amazon has had on its current headquarters in Seattle, where locals complain of skyrocketing rents, prolonged construction, gentrification, and gridlock traffic.
Business Insider reported earlier this year that Seattle's median rent increased by nearly three times the national median between 2005 and 2015
.
Amazon's decision to split its headquarters across two cities should help to alleviate some of these issues. However, it's still likely to put pressure on the surrounding area.
Real-estate brokers in Long Island City had already seen a spike in inquiries for properties in the area after reports surfaced that Amazon could select it for HQ2 last week. Some were even buying property, sight-unseen, over text message, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Tuesday
. The Journal's story was published before Amazon had even made its official HQ2 announcement.
Newly elected Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will represent the 14th Congressional District of New York, which includes Long Island City, was less than enthused
about Amazon's move to this part of town.
"We've been getting calls and outreach from Queens residents all day about this," she said on Twitter
on Tuesday. "The community's response? Outrage."
This article was originally published on Business Insider. Copyright 2018.