By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Business Amazon announced plans to invest more than $700 million to retrain workers across the US so they can work in skilled technical and non-technical roles in its corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores and transportation network. The in-demand jobs Jobs in demand include data mapping specialist, data scientist, solutions architect, business analyst, logistics coordinator, process improvement manager and transportation specialist. The company claims that based on a review of its workforce and US hiring these positions are the fastest growing highly skilled jobs over the last five years. In the US alone Amazon is expected to have 300,000 employees this year and up to 630,000 workers globally. The retraining programs The cost of the investment breaks down to about $7,000 per worker. This is one of the largest corporate retraining programs so far. The funding will cover a range of program both existing ones and new initiatives. It will also be used to train people with and without technical backgrounds. The new Amazon Technical Academy will be part of the program and will train non-technical Amazon employees with the skills that will allow them to transition to software and engineering career. The new Associate2Tech program will train fulfillment center associates to move into more technical roles. Finally the new Machine Learning University will train those who already have a technical background to move into the area of machine learning. Amazon will also expand its Career Choice program that it launched back in 2012. This program offers pre-paid tuition to fulfillment center associates who want to move into high-demand jobs. The program also offers Amazon Apprenticeship a program certified by the Dept. of Labor. This program offers classroom training and on the job apprenticeships with the company. The video appended is produced by Sanders. Beth Galetti, a senior vice president said: "Through our continued investment in local communities in more than 40 states across the country, we have created tens of thousands of jobs in the U.S. in the past year alone. For us, creating these opportunities is just the beginning. While many of our employees want to build their careers here, for others it might be a stepping stone to different aspirations. We think it's important to invest in our employees, and to help them gain new skills and create more professional options for themselves. With this pledge, we're committing to support 100,000 Amazonians in getting the skills to make the next step in their careers." The new retraining program should help some employees move to better paying jobs. As warehouses become more automated lower-skilled jobs may be eliminated and the program will allow some to stay with the company and with better pay and no doubt in jobs with better conditions. Amazon is described as follows by Wikipedia: "Amazon.com, Inc., doing business as Amazon (/ˈæməˌzɒn/), is an American electronic commerce and cloud computing company that was founded on July 5, 1994, by Jeff Bezos and is based in Seattle, Washington. It is the largest Internet-based retailer in the world by total sales and market capitalization.[3] Amazon.com started as an online bookstore, later diversifying to sell DVDs, Blu-rays, CDs, video downloads/streaming, MP3 downloads/streaming, audiobook downloads/streaming, software, video games, electronics, apparel, furniture, food, toys, and jewelry. 