By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Business Amazon is reported as intending to expand Whole Foods stores throughout the US into suburbs and other areas. It also desires to bring its two-hour Prime Now delivery system to all Whole Foods stores anonymous sources tell the Wall Street Journal. Whole Foods searching for retail space Whole Foods employees already are searching out retail space in some parts of Idaho, Wyoming, and southern Utah that they could use. The expansion is not likely limited to the Rocky Mountain area but includes other regions that Amazon has not yet announced. Whole Foods expanded earlier this year Earlier in 2018, Whole Food launched 365 branded stores. These stores tend to be smaller than the typical Whole Food stores. They have a focus on locally produced good and are often less expensive than their other stores. The expansion is happening at the same time as other supermarket chains are shutting stores down. This leaves lots of retail space for Amazon to choose from often at reasonable prices. Amazon sales are doing well Over late summer and fall Amazon enjoyed sales of $34.3 billion. However, Amazon does not reveal how much of this is due to Whole Foods. It did say that it had turkeys delivered through AmazonFresh and Prime Now. Amazon said it had more customers than ever. It also said that Whole Foods had a record for selling turkeys. Further information can be found in