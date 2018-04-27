Amazon on track to become first trillion dollar company

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAmazon on track to become first trillion dollar company

Listen | Print
By Business Insider     1 hour ago in Business
Amazon could beat Microsoft to be the first trillion dollar company, Macquarie says. The bank's new price target translates to a market cap of $1.19 trillion.
Follow Amazon's stock price in real-time here.
Amazon's blowout earnings on Thursday has Wall Street analysts once again raising their price target for the e-commerce giant.
Macquarie's, one of the highest on Wall Street at $2,100, translates to a market cap of $1.9 trillion. The firm says it will top the elusive $1 trillion mark before Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft.
"We believe that even without margin expansion in core retail, the other businesses can drive significant profit growth over the coming years and will make AMZN the first trillion dollar company," analyst Benjamin Schachter told clients Friday.
Amazon's margin expansion — up to 37.5% from 22% less than a decade ago — is largely coming from things other than its own retail sales, like third-party sellers and Amazon Web Services, or AWS.
"As its core 1st and 3rd party retail sales continue to take significant share from virtually all competitors, its subscription business, AWS, and advertising business are all exceeding expectations markedly," Macquarie said.
Amazon, which spiked more than 7% following blowout earnings, currently has a market cap of $701.55 billion. Apple, by comparison, has a book value of $818.38 billion. Microsoft, also considered a contender for the race to a trillion, has a market cap of $716.57 billion.
Shares of Amazon have easily outpaced Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft so far this year, rising 33% compared to -3%, -6% and +11%, respectively.
This article was originally published on [url=LINK]Business Insider. Copyright 2018.
More about Amazon, Apple, Business, Technology, trillion dollar company
 
Latest News
Top News
Spanish anger grows over gang's rape acquittal
Mamma Mia! ABBA make new music after 35 years
Prince William and Kate name baby son Louis
Bitcoin drops below $9,000 but crawls back over for now
Ripple coin sales rise 83 percent from last quarter
EU, US police cripple Islamic State media mouthpieces
NASA scraps its only planned robotic mission to the Moon
Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs in jungles of Vietnam
China installs 9.65 gigawatts of solar power in 1st quarter 2018
Amazon on track to become first trillion dollar company