Amazon has begun to globalize its e-commerce service by adding a new international shipping feature to reach more than 100 countries. Dan Neiweem of Avionos provides an insight. The change introduced by Amazon, and reported by TechCrunch, means that by switching to the revamped international shipping model, customers who reside in markets where Amazon does not have a local presence will be able to see products that can be shipped to their location. According to Dan Neiweem, co-founder and principal of the digital marketing company Avionos, this takes the form of a new app. The feature makes Amazon's mobile apps usable for those who live in other countries and wish to to buy items. In addition, the new app will calculate additions such as shipping and handling costs and import fees. The international shopping feature is available on a mobile browser and the mobile app for both iOS and Android devices. In conversation with Digital Journal, Neiweem said: "Amazon's move to make its eCommerce capabilities available for international commerce is their test-and-learn model applied at a global scale." Commenting on whether this is a sign of the global retailer reaching a new level of maturity, Neiweem said: "The company has figured out what works and what doesn't for their eCommerce model, and now it's expanding those learnings to international customers." This also signals further global dominance by Amazon, with Neiweem adding: "And it's a smart move. Amazon isn't building out the infrastructure to support a global model across countries, but is setting up the ability to sell and deliver product which is a first, yet major, step towards global dominance and in-country ability to engage with customers." There are other potential benefits as well. Dan Neiweem notes that: "This move also increases Amazon's suppliers' global reach, which will enable them to further solidify their international partnerships as they increase their global presence. Given the globalization of the tech world, this is a really smart move by Amazon and is a great way for them to move into new territories."