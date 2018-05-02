The tech giant has plans to open a new office building that, they announced in a press release
, will create 3,000 new jobs in areas like
e-commerce technology, machine learning and cloud computing. Amazon already employs over 6,000 people in Canada.
Promising numbers
"Amazon is excited to create 3,000 more highly-skilled jobs in Vancouver," said Alexandre Gagnon, Vice President of Amazon Canada and Mexico. "Vancouver is home to an incredibly talented and diverse workforce, and these thousands of new employees will invent on behalf of our customers worldwide.”
READ MORE: Amazon raising price of Prime membership by $20 a year
The new Amazon office will be located at Vancouver’s old Canada Post sorting facility
. The development
is slated to finish in 2022.
A mixed bag for Vancouver
While this move by Amazon helps to cement Canadian economic centres as technology hubs—especially when it’s paired with the announcement that Collision
, one of North America’s largest tech conferences, is moving to Toronto next year—concern is definitely warranted. Amazon doesn’t exactly have the best track record for employing best practices with their workers
, or their taxes
.
READ MORE: Digital transformation — Time to be optimistic says Dell
Vancouver was even left off of Amazon’s top 20 list of candidates for HQ2, and some are questioning why it was chosen for this major expansion.
This “investment in Canadian talent” comes at rock-bottom prices, and both Vancouver and Amazon know this. In fact, when Vancouver pitched to have HQ2 built there, one of the four selling points was about value. “Our talent competes with the best, yet we have the lowest wages of all North American tech hubs” is a line taken directly from the city's pitch document
.
Amazon’s addition of 3,000 more job openings doesn’t necessarily mean that 3,000 people in the tech sector will find work. British Columbia has the second-highest job vacancy rate
in Canada, as of 2016. B.C’s Lower Mainland–Southwest region—includes Vancouver—had the highest job vacancy rate of the three economic regions with the largest populations (includes Toronto and Montreal), at 3.1 per cent.
A light at the end of the tunnel is that experts on the matter believe that, with time, the low average wages that drew Amazon to Vancouver will likely go up over time
.