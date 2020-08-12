By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Salmon returns on the west coast look bleak this year. Alaska's salmon returns have been so poor that some communities already are claiming fishery disasters. The socket salmon run on B.C.'s Fraser River is expected to be the worst ever recorded. Cordova is also asking both the state and federal government to declare a “condition of economic disaster in Cordova as a result,"{ reports File photo: Processing salmon U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service The sockeye fishery at Chignik on the Alaska Peninsula will remain closed again this year. The returns have been bad now for three straight years. “It’s looking like one of the worst years in Chignik history,” Ross Renick, area manager for the Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game said. About the only place in Alaska that is doing well is the Bristol Bay salmon fishery. Of the 44 million sockeye salmon catches this year, over than 39 million of the reds came from Bristol Bay, reports the A stern full of Bristol Bay Sockeye. The F/V Mecca. Captain: Turk. Deckhand: Marco Casagrande. 2006. Härmägeddon However, the bay's base price of 70 cents a pound is down 48 percent from last year's $1.35 a pound and “has understandably created anger and confusion among fishermen,” said the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association in a statement on market conditions. Fraser River sockeye run The Pacific Salmon Commission (PSC) says this year may turn out to be the worst for sockeye salmon in the Fraser River since tracking began in 1893, according to Forecaster are saying this year's run has been downgraded to less than a third of pre-season forecasts because of a number of challenges, one being the unusually high water levels on the river. This makes it a particularly difficult challenge for migrating fish. Sockeye salmon get their famously bright red color and hooked nose after they return to freshwater to spawn. USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency Another challenge is the huge landslide that blocked the river to salmon last year - the Big Bar landslide north of Lillooet. The outcome was the installation of a $50 million system designed to carry fish past the obstruction. The Fraser River salmon runs, the Early Stuart and Early Summer, will struggle to make the migration, according to the PSC. "The majority of those runs will not reach their spawning grounds," said Catherine Michielsens, the commission's chief of fisheries management science. "The situation for Fraser sockeye is quite dire. We've now had two years in a row where we were having record low numbers return," she added. Michielsens also believes ocean and river water temperatures brought on by climate change are tied to the low returns. 