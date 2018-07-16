Airbus leads the day at opening of Farnborough Air Show

By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Business As was anticipated, the 2018 Farnborough Airshow kicked off with a flurry of orders as the year’s largest aviation show opened southwest of London on Monday. Rivals Airbus and Boeing were clearly in the spotlight. "Beyond the order avalanche, manufacturers, suppliers, and airlines use the event to haggle over contracts and float ideas for new planes and ventures,” Bloomberg adds. “Military chiefs and governments hammer out arms deals and announce defense initiatives. Farnborough … is also a showcase for new technology and ideas, from flying taxis to space flight.” We're proud to be reaching new heights today with @WataniyaAirways, the newest owner of 25 #A320neo. FIA18 #WeMakeItFly https://t.co/hotMhQ7xyL pic.twitter.com/S0j8GVi3ve — Airbus PRESS (@AirbusPRESS) July 16, 2018 Airbus looks to increase production Airbus commercial-aircraft chief Guillaume Faury says the company will sit down with engine manufacturers later this year to work out the next phase of a production increase. This month, Airbus increased their A320 family to 60 units from 50, but with the increase in orders - there is room for more production. However, Faury says it is essential to talk with engine manufacturers to be sure they can handle increased production without any interruptions in the supply line. “It has to be done in a way that is good enough so that when we do take commitments from customers, we can then deliver,” Faury said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the Farnborough air show. Thank you @qatarairways for your order of 5 #Boeing 777 Freighters. Great start to #BoeingFIA and a vote of confidence for Boeing Freighters that have 98% market share. https://t.co/NUd0yNnEId pic.twitter.com/JOqGIbQWHb — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) July 16, 2018 Boeing comes to Farnborough with high hopes Boeing landed a deal with cargo carrier DHL for 14 Boeing 777 freighters and options for more that would be worth $4.7 billion at list prices, according to One of the big sales Boeing would love to see is an F/A-18 Super Hornet sale to a European military. The Super Hornet got a new lease on life last year after the U.S. Navy ordered them. and Then, last month, Boeing got a $1.5 billion commitment from the Kuwaiti air force. Boeing claims the Super Hornet is an affordable fourth-generation fighter with the upgrades that come via its Block III variant, including an extended lifespan and enhanced electronics. Finland, Germany Switzerland, Poland, Bulgaria, Canada, and India are expressing interest in the F/A-18 Super Hornet, says Boeing. Two seats. Cutting-edge capability.

The first F/A-18 F model #SuperHornet in almost two years will soon roll off the line and onto a @USNavy carrier! #F18 pic.twitter.com/F4DJR1oOsv — Boeing Defense (@BoeingDefense) July 13, 2018 "We think we've always had a good, compelling story for the Super Hornet internationally and Block III just enhances that," said Dan Gillian, vice-president of F/A-18 and EA-18G programmes. "The legacy of the platform is [its] continuous updates to stay ahead of the threat." Airbus U.S.-listed shares closed down less than 0.1 percent at 31.32 at the close of trading today, while Boeing stock climbed 1.5 percent to 356.10. ^ Boeing and Jet Airways also finalized an $8.8 billion order for 75 737 Max jets that the Indian carrier disclosed last month. ^ Goshawk Aviation Limited, an Irish lessor, announced an order for 20 Boeing 737 Max airplanes valued at $2.3 billion at list prices. ^ Qatar Airways finalized an order with Boeing for five 777 freighters. The deal is valued at $1.7 billion at list prices and was announced as a commitment in April, according to Boeing. ^ United Airlines (UAL) announced an order for four more 787-9 airplanes, valued at $1.1 billion at list prices. ^ DHL announced an order for 14 Boeing 777 freighters and purchase rights for seven additional freighters, valued at $4.7 billion at list prices. Boeing said a portion of the order was previously unidentified on its orders-and-deliveries website. ^ Brazilian low-cost carrier GOL Airlines announced it would order 15 more 737 Max 8 airplanes and would convert 30 current 737 Max airplane orders into 737 Max 10 orders. And as Digital Journal reported on Sunday, at the end of June, Boeing was ahead in net orders by 46o over Airbus.