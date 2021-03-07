By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business A new type of artificial intelligence solution has been designed to accurately detect unconscious bias in the workplace. This type of technology is being looked at by human resources departments in big companies. According to some researchers, unconscious bias can be blamed for lower wages, less opportunities for advancement and high turnover. While many hold unconscious beliefs about various social and identity groups, which stem from one's tendency to organize social worlds by categorizing, it is important to minimize these when making important decisions within the workplace – like hiring, conducting appraisals and making promotion recommendations. For example, in a lawsuit filed during February 2021, Amazon is alleged to hire people of color “at lower levels” and promote them less than White co-workers with similar qualifications. “These practices have an especially severe effect on Black women at the company,” according to a statement from Wigdor LLP. This is the law firm that filed the suit on behalf of ther person bringing the claim, In January 2021, The new development comes from The technology was developed in conjunction with ethicists and business leaders to build a solution to efficiently and accurately detect unconscious bias. The Unconscious Bias Detector works on the basis of inputs, whereby documents such as anonymized performance reviews are uploaded into the software The AI the proceeds to analyses the documents, ingesting the information and detecting patterns of potential bias. In terms of output, this is in the form of a report indicating occurrences of unconscious bias is provided. 