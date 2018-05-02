The three-day summit
has showcased new products and has explained how Dell Technologies is orientating its products and services towards helping companies to envision and realize their digital future. A key focus has been with how Dell can assist enterprises with their digital transformation journey, as featured in the Digital Journal article "Dell Technologies World 2018 focuses on digital transformation
."
The vision for a digital future was also articulated by the keynote address by Michael Dell for the opening of the conference (see "Digital transformation: Time to be optimistic says Dell
").
Since artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things are top of mind for companies as they contemplate information technology strategies for the future, it's not surprising that these technologies have featured strongly throughout the Dell event. To meet these demands Dell has showcased solutions like modern edge-to-core-to-cloud technology innovations.
Dell considers three tiers of distributed architecture: edge, core, and cloud (IoT devices are mainly sensors, where whole collective "intelligence" is provided on a deeper layer, and so they are not regarded as an independent architecture.)
As examples of what is possible, Dell EMC has outlined the Modern Data Center complete with solution innovations including the NVME-enabled Dell EMC PowerMax enterprise-class All-Flash storage array. To add to this there are new replication features for Dell EMC XtremIO, and the Dell EMC PowerEdge MX modular infrastructure.
According to Jeff Clarke
, vice chairman, Products & Operations, Dell: "The Modern Data Center is the proving ground for our customers to gain a digital advantage over their competition and achieve better business outcomes. Dell EMC is delivering the Modern Data Center innovations that our customers require, with new solutions that are engineered using future-proof technology to take on the data center challenges of today and to support the next big thing that our customers are imagining for tomorrow."
These technologies also strengthen artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities
, through the capacity of these platforms to rapidly manage and analyze structured and unstructured data. For example, the Dell Precision Optimizer can learn each application’s behavior in the background and uses that data to employ a trained machine learning model that will automatically adjust the system to optimized settings.
The summit has also discussed a new partnership between Dell and Microsoft on business related Internet of Things solutions, as we've also reported: "Dell and Microsoft announce IoT collaboration
".