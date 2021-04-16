AEP's 199-MW Sundance wind farm goes online in Oklahoma

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAEP's 199-MW Sundance wind farm goes online in Oklahoma

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Business
American Electric Power Co (AEP) on Wednesday announced the start of commercial operations of its 199-MW Sundance wind farm in Oklahoma’s Woods County.
The Sundance Wind Energy Center is part of a larger cluster that includes two other schemes - the 999-MW Traverse Wind Energy Center and the 287-MW Maverick Wind Energy Center. All three wind farms are located in seven north-central Oklahoma counties: Alfalfa, Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major, and Woods.
The three 1.48 GW wind farms, which on completion by 2022, will generate enough energy to power 440,000 homes - with a total of 531 GE turbines. The project represents a combined investment of $2 billion. The Maverick and Traverse wind farms are planned to be switched on later this year and in early 2022, respectively, according to Renewables Now.
“The completion of Sundance is a milestone for AEP and our customers as we continue to build a clean energy future,” says Nicholas K. Akins, chairman, president, and CEO of AEP, per NA Wind Power. “North Central will ensure we can provide clean, reliable energy to our customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma – while also saving them an estimated $3 billion in electricity costs over the next 30 years."
"We continue to transform AEP’s generation fleet with investments in new wind and solar and modernize the grid to support the integration of more renewable resources and new technologies.”
GE Renewable Energy, part of conglomerate General Electric, was chosen as the supplier for the wind turbines used at all three facilities, equipping them with 492 of its 2.X-127s turbines and 39 2.X-116 machines with varying nameplates and hub heights.
the North Central Wind project is the second onshore project in the Western Hemisphere that is larger than 1 GW that GE will build out continuously, said Tim White, CEO of GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind Americas business.
More about aep, North Central Wind Facility, 199MW Sundance wind farm, Oklahoma, Renewable energy
 
Latest News
Top News
AEP's 199-MW Sundance wind farm goes online in Oklahoma
Ukraine urges Putin summit, ceasefire after Russia build-up
London Grammar's Hannah Reid talks 'Californian Soil' album Special
France says 'highly probable' EU won't renew AZ orders
Op-Ed: IVAS – A new class of game-changing technology takes off
Top seer at India religious mega-festival dies from Covid-19
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack
Lynn Herring talks 35th anniversary on 'General Hospital' Special
The Offspring talks about new album 'Let The Bad Times Roll' Special
Europe on alert as Russia steps up aggressive spying