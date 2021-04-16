AEP's 199-MW Sundance wind farm goes online in Oklahoma

The Sundance Wind Energy Center
is part of a larger cluster that includes two other schemes - the 999-MW Traverse Wind Energy Center and the 287-MW Maverick Wind Energy Center. All three wind farms are located in seven north-central Oklahoma counties: Alfalfa, Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major, and Woods.
The three 1.48 GW wind farms, which on completion by 2022, will generate enough energy to power 440,000 homes - with a total of 531 GE turbines. The project represents a combined investment of $2 billion. The Maverick and Traverse wind farms are planned to be switched on later this year and in early 2022, respectively, according to Renewables Now.
“The completion of Sundance is a milestone for AEP and our customers as we continue to build a clean energy future,” says Nicholas K. Akins, chairman, president, and CEO of AEP, per NA Wind Power.
“North Central will ensure we can provide clean, reliable energy to our customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma – while also saving them an estimated $3 billion in electricity costs over the next 30 years."
"We continue to transform AEP’s generation fleet with investments in new wind and solar and modernize the grid to support the integration of more renewable resources and new technologies.”
GE Renewable Energy,
part of conglomerate General Electric, was chosen as the supplier for the wind turbines used at all three facilities, equipping them with 492 of its 2.X-127s turbines and 39 2.X-116 machines with varying nameplates and hub heights.
the North Central Wind project is the second onshore project in the Western Hemisphere that is larger than 1 GW that GE will build out continuously, said Tim White, CEO of GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind Americas business.