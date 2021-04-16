AEP's 199-MW Sundance wind farm goes online in Oklahoma

Do you feel that? It’s Oklahoma wind power! Sundance is in service and providing PSO customers with reliable, #RenewableEnergy. The @InvenergyLLC project includes 72 @GErenewables turbines. Go to https://t.co/u1loH4RhKX to see how we’re powering a greener future for all. pic.twitter.com/XS5ZUfGYiQ