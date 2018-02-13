By By Tim Sandle 9 hours ago in Business Publishers and brands are spending more on branded content in order to beat out competition. The main problem now facing advertisers is finding people with the right skills. More branded content This issue is set to become more pressing in light of a separate A man using a smartphone gailjadehamilton New skills and experience required The types of skills that advertisers are searching for are people who know about content marketing and are savvy with the use of social media. This means those trained and with experience in applying digital design, 3-D motion graphics, and virtual effects. An understanding and experience in working with artificial intelligence platforms is also hotly sought after. According to Sarah Pak, who is Vice-President of of strategic accounts at The Creative Group: “Traditional advertising usually sits or gets shared only on the site it originated on.” Skills shortage Finding people to do this is currently challenging. Returning to the Creative Group survey, the respondents stated that 53 percent of executives now find it challenging to find creative professionals with the rigor skills for sophisticated branded content. This is up from 45 percent just six months ago. The top three in-demand skills are content marketing, brand or product management, and digital marketing. Companies are also seeking the right people to perform roles like content strategist, marketing analytics manager and user experience researcher. Entertaining content for mobile platforms The main driver for moving beyond traditional advertising roles is the need to In addition, the main way people are consuming content is via the use of mobile devices. Campaigns therefore need to be scalable. All this means that traditional advertising models are being disrupted. The consequence of this is new talent and new skills for those working in the sector, as well as the current state of play where there is market shortfall in these skills meaning the skills are in high demand. The skill shortage data comes from the technology analysis firm Creative Group . This is based on a survey of 400 executives, which 43 percent of those surveyed stating that getting the people with the necessary skills and experience to launch successful branded content was proving difficult.This issue is set to become more pressing in light of a separate survey from the company Conductor , which notes how 76 percent of marketing executives aim to increase branded content online during the course of 2018. This type of marketing will represent a sizable chunk of advertising spend. 