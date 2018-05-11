By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Goldman Sachs and Apple are two iconic brands all by themselves. Apple has a devoted customer base with many wealthy, well-traveled young adults. Goldman Sachs is a financial leader with few offerings for everyday consumers. Now they are joining forces. Apple and Goldman Sachs have been working for months to create a new credit card that would bear the Apple Pay brand, according to people familiar with the companies talks. For Goldman Sachs, this unusual partnership would be the bank's first foray into the world of credit card offerings, and the move would help the bank to expand its consumer products. And while Apple offers the Apple Pay credit card in conjunction with Barclaycard, so Apple customers can get "special financing" on their products, the two companies have not settled on all the details, reports The Goldman Sachs Tower - Jersey city, NJ. in 2008. Erik Drost Both companies reinventing themselves Apple has been taking its reinvention seriously recently, having discovered services - as opposed to software and devices - has become a larger part of the tech company's revenues. Payments are part of Apple's services portfolio, especially after the development of its Apple Pay that turned a phone into a credit card. And according to Goldman Sachs has also been reinventing itself, especially after weathering the Goldman Sachs has been courting consumers, with offerings of savings accounts and an array of personal loans through its consumer banking service, Marcus Brand, a nod to its founder, Marcus Goldman. So being able to insert itself into the lives of iPhone users would certainly add to the bank's customer base. Apple's headquarters at Infinite Loop in Cupertino, California, USA. Photo dated: September 4, 2011. Joe Ravi (CC-BY-SA 3.0) A word of warning? "Deferred interest programs are a popular choice for consumers who need to purchase expensive items like refrigerators and dishwashers but don't have the money or savings," said Nessa Feddis of the American Bankers Association, according to But there is a catch - A single late payment or a failure to pay a balance by a certain deadline can trigger sizable financial penalties. This means the consumer will owe interest dating back to the original purchase, and additionally, the interest rates can be very steep, depending on your credit rating. This means the consumer will owe interest dating back to the original purchase, and additionally, the interest rates can be very steep, depending on your credit rating.