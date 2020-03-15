By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Business Thirty six percent of all weapons traded globally are now made in the US. Major arms transfers from the US went to 96 different countries. Russia is the second largest exporter but its shipments have been dropping and now are 21 percent of global exports. Five countries make over three quarters of global arms SIPRI researcher Alexandra Kuimova noted that Russia had lost traction in India a main recipient of Russian arms and this has led to the Russian decline in exports. The decline has led to a widening gap between US and Russian sales increasing the US lead. Middle East imports increasing The SIPRI report indicates that countries in the MIddle East have been increasing their weapons imports over the five year period by 61 percent. Saudi Arabia is the largest importer of weapons worldwide. Pieter Wezeman a senior researcher at SIPRI says that fully half of US exports during the last five years have been to the Middle East and half of those have been to Saudi Arabia. European countries account for over a quarter of global arms trade Of total arms trade, European countries were responsible for over 25 percent of the total. During the last five years exports have grown by more than 5 percent between 2015 to 2019. From the five year period 2010-14 and 2015-19 arms exports to the Middle East and Europe increase while exports to Africa, North and South America, Asia and Oceania decreased. Top countries for military spending The five largest exporters of weapons over the last five years are: US, Russia, France, Germany, and China. During the period 2015-2019 the five accounted for 76 percent of all arms exports. The the US and Russia are number one and two, France has established itself as the third largest dealer, according to date from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) which recently reported on trends during the last five years. France had the largest increase in arms exports within the top five exporters reaching their highest level since 1990 and accounted for 7.9 percent of total arms exports. German and Chinese exports also rose.SIPRI researcher Alexandra Kuimova noted that Russia had lost traction in India a main recipient of Russian arms and this has led to the Russian decline in exports. The decline has led to a widening gap between US and Russian sales increasing the US lead. The total volume of exports of major arms during the last five years was 5.5 percent higher than in the 2010 to 2014 period and a full 20 percent higher than between 2005-2009.The SIPRI report indicates that countries in the MIddle East have been increasing their weapons imports over the five year period by 61 percent. Saudi Arabia is the largest importer of weapons worldwide. Pieter Wezeman a senior researcher at SIPRI says that fully half of US exports during the last five years have been to the Middle East and half of those have been to Saudi Arabia.Of total arms trade, European countries were responsible for over 25 percent of the total. During the last five years exports have grown by more than 5 percent between 2015 to 2019. From the five year period 2010-14 and 2015-19 arms exports to the Middle East and Europe increase while exports to Africa, North and South America, Asia and Oceania decreased. A SIPRI report from 2018 lists the top countries in terms of military spending. The top five were in order: US, China, Saudi Arabia, China and India in 2017. Worldwide expenditures that year were estimated at $1.7 trillion. This is the highest level of military spending since the end of the Cold War. The top five countries accounted for 60 percent of total spending. In 2017 the US alone spent $610 billion on its military. This is over a third of total world expenditures. It spends 2.7 times as much as second highest spender China. More about Global Arms exports, US arms exports, Russian arms exports More news from Global Arms exports US arms exports Russian arms exports